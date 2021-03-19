Poll: Elko's Band of Indians marches on

Regarding the school’s marching band in particular, tribal leaders went so far as to say it “provides a positive image of our tribe.” A letter of endorsement was sought in 1994 after the band’s televised appearance at the popular Tournament of Roses Parade was threatened with censorship.

The award-winning band has appeared in numerous national parades over the years, and six Nevada governors have proclaimed it “The Pride of Nevada.” U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto recently posed on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with band members, each sporting an Indian logo on their T-shirts.

As the tribe’s letter shows, this is not a new debate. Many schools have been changing mascot names in recent years, and the movement spread to pro sports teams in 2020 after a wave of protests followed the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police.

The backlash has included not only name changes, but also the destruction or removal of statues across the country. In Nevada, Clark County decided to change the name of McCarran International Airport, and state leaders are pushing for the removal of McCarran’s statue from the U.S. Capitol because of his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views.