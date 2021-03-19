Poll: Elko's Band of Indians marches on

Elko Daily readers mostly disagree with a bill in the Nevada Legislature that calls for changing the names of school mascots and geographical places if they are deemed racially discriminatory.
The issue came up in an education committee hearing this month, during which the sponsor pointed out that Elko High School’s “Indians” had received support from the local Te-Moak Tribe. Such approval could exempt the school from the bill.
Three-quarters of respondents to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com said the bill would amount to “changing history.” Fourteen percent said it was OK to change names if local authorities approve them. Ten percent said some of the names need to be changed, but zero respondents said it was past time for wholesale changes.
Like so many issues, Elko is out of step with the rest of the country on whether certain names constitute racial discrimination and should be changed.
Does that mean the majority of Elkoans (which includes many Indians) are wrong, or could the majority elsewhere be wrong? The answer depends on the quality of community relationships, which vary from place to place.
Racial discrimination is defined as “unfair treatment or bias against someone or a group of people on the basis of their race.” Here in Elko, most tribal members do not consider Elko High School’s use of the Indians moniker and logo to be demeaning.
Regarding the school’s marching band in particular, tribal leaders went so far as to say it “provides a positive image of our tribe.” A letter of endorsement was sought in 1994 after the band’s televised appearance at the popular Tournament of Roses Parade was threatened with censorship.
The award-winning band has appeared in numerous national parades over the years, and six Nevada governors have proclaimed it “The Pride of Nevada.” U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto recently posed on the steps of the U.S. Capitol with band members, each sporting an Indian logo on their T-shirts.
As the tribe’s letter shows, this is not a new debate. Many schools have been changing mascot names in recent years, and the movement spread to pro sports teams in 2020 after a wave of protests followed the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police.
The backlash has included not only name changes, but also the destruction or removal of statues across the country. In Nevada, Clark County decided to change the name of McCarran International Airport, and state leaders are pushing for the removal of McCarran’s statue from the U.S. Capitol because of his anti-immigrant and anti-Semitic views.
Depending on how far this movement goes, Nevada could end up changing some pretty well known place names – including the state’s capital which is named after Kit Carson. Last summer, Denver removed its Kit Carson statue after Native American leaders called him an “Indian murderer” who was “was as bad and as evil as any Confederate general.”
The statue was installed in 1906 after residents complained about the plan to put an Indian at the top of the city’s pioneer monument. “Denver residents took great offense to the Native American at its apex and demanded he be replaced with Carson,” stated a report in The Colorado Sun.
There is no doubt that racial injustice is a big problem in many parts of the country. America’s genocide of Indians and enslavement of Africans are shameful scars from our past but we must not let them taint our future together.
What matters is how we treat each other going forward. The Elko Indians mascot was never intended to be degrading, but deciding whether we keep it should be entirely up to the tribe.