Poll: Elko's housing prices too high

Commissioner Rex Steninger disagreed. He correctly pointed out that the board has already set a precedence for such a move by sponsoring many grants for various local entities.

The conflict is a perfect illustration of the “slippery slope” characteristic of government.

For example, the government might want to help people who have suffered financially from the pandemic by extending their unemployment benefits. Then the government might go too far by extending them again, resulting in a shortage of workers needed to build homes for people to live in.

Before long, you have an “everybody else is doing it” perspective.

“Somebody is going to get that $18 million,” argued Commissioner Wilde Brough. “Why not let it come to Elko County?”

That pragmatic viewpoint tipped the vote in favor of supporting the grant. Board chairman Jon Karr said he disagreed with federal handouts but that he had received federal funding for his business and was not opposed to Ruby Vista Ranch getting some as well.