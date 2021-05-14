Poll: Elko's housing prices too high

More than three-quarters of our readers who responded to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com believe housing is too expensive in Elko County.
About 44% said “prices are a little high,” while 33% said “I can’t afford housing here.”
A total of 22% called it “a great bargain” while no one said prices are what they should be.
Prices go up when fewer houses are available, of course, just like any other item.
“There is a housing shortage,” Cheryl Henning, president of the Elko County Association of Realtors, told the Elko Daily this month.
Factors include a strong local economy and material unavailability due to the pandemic.
The shortage of homes narrowly prompted Elko County Commissioners last week to support a developer’s effort to obtain a government grant to help pay for infrastructure on a new subdivision. Ruby Vista Ranch has been planning to build hundreds of homes across Lamoille Highway from Spring Creek for many years. If the grant eventually comes through, the project may finally get off the ground.
Commissioners weren’t expected to approve the endorsement, but voted 3-2 in favor. Delmo Andreozzi, a real estate agent who voted against the measure, correctly pointed out that an $18 million subsidy might create an uneven playing field for developers.
Commissioner Rex Steninger disagreed. He correctly pointed out that the board has already set a precedence for such a move by sponsoring many grants for various local entities.
The conflict is a perfect illustration of the “slippery slope” characteristic of government.
For example, the government might want to help people who have suffered financially from the pandemic by extending their unemployment benefits. Then the government might go too far by extending them again, resulting in a shortage of workers needed to build homes for people to live in.
Before long, you have an “everybody else is doing it” perspective.
“Somebody is going to get that $18 million,” argued Commissioner Wilde Brough. “Why not let it come to Elko County?”
That pragmatic viewpoint tipped the vote in favor of supporting the grant. Board chairman Jon Karr said he disagreed with federal handouts but that he had received federal funding for his business and was not opposed to Ruby Vista Ranch getting some as well.
People need affordable housing, and the federal government apparently has an unlimited supply of credit to produce handouts, so why not? The government’s system of taxation and budgeting has reached such a level of complexity that no one can really say whose $18 million is being bandied about in deals like these.
The bill currently being discussed proposes that each U.S. senator receive an earmark – spending to be directed to a specific project without being assigned by a federal agency.
Someday it might not be possible for any developer to get a subdivision off the ground without a subsidy. Then it will be up to the government – not the free-market economy – to decide which projects get built and which ones don’t.
In the meantime, Elko County is in favor of getting homes built for people to live in.