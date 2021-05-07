Poll: Fewer virus cases, but still not feeling 'normal'

Elko County is now in charge of COVID-19 regulations – except for the statewide mask mandate – but residents don’t feel like they are getting “back to normal.”

Of the people who responded to an elkodaily.com poll this week, 53% said there were still too many restrictions. About 47% said things are somewhat better than before, while nobody said it “feels like old times” again.

The coronavirus pandemic has befuddled many Americans, as the government and health organizations have sent out mixed messages from the beginning. News stories about risks and safety measures do their best to explain what is and isn’t allowed in a particular area, but these reports are often served up with a side of ambiguity.

Most absurd was the policy allowing people to gather last summer for outdoor events that were equestrian-related, but not gather if horses weren’t involved.

Many Nevadans were confused again this week when they went out in public without realizing that social distancing restrictions had been formally dropped by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles were even more disorganized than normal with people bumping into each other as they tried to figure out which way to go.