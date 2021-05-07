Poll: Fewer virus cases, but still not feeling 'normal'

Elko County is now in charge of COVID-19 regulations – except for the statewide mask mandate – but residents don’t feel like they are getting “back to normal.”
Of the people who responded to an elkodaily.com poll this week, 53% said there were still too many restrictions. About 47% said things are somewhat better than before, while nobody said it “feels like old times” again.
The coronavirus pandemic has befuddled many Americans, as the government and health organizations have sent out mixed messages from the beginning. News stories about risks and safety measures do their best to explain what is and isn’t allowed in a particular area, but these reports are often served up with a side of ambiguity.
Most absurd was the policy allowing people to gather last summer for outdoor events that were equestrian-related, but not gather if horses weren’t involved.
Many Nevadans were confused again this week when they went out in public without realizing that social distancing restrictions had been formally dropped by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lines at the Department of Motor Vehicles were even more disorganized than normal with people bumping into each other as they tried to figure out which way to go.
Local officials and a large percentage of the public were unhappy to hear that face coverings were still being required after May 1. Sisolak’s directive from 10 months ago requires people older than 9 to wear masks in public unless they qualify for certain exemptions. Some people still comply and some don’t.
Nevada’s so-called mask mandate, however, has never had the force of law as far as individuals are concerned. The state did fine some businesses for failure to enforce mask-wearing but residents are not fined for violating the mandate.
Elko County Commissioners debated the issue of whether masks should still be required when they were developing the plan to take control of COVID-19 safety regulations from the state.
“I think that’s a voluntary choice,” said Commissioner Cliff Eklund. “If you want to wear a mask, wear one.”
“That’s what it should be,” agreed Commissioner Rex Steninger.
“I think there’ll continue to be a lot of mask-wearing,” said Commissioner Wilde Brough. “And that’s fine, that’s up to them.”
Steninger said he keeps a mask in his pocket and if a business asks him to put one on he will either leave or put it on, “depending how bad I want what I’m after.”
Business enforcement of the mask mandate has been mixed. What remains to be seen is what will happen when people show up maskless at large public gatherings.
Face masks will continue to be a point of contention in the states that require them. Utah, which dropped its statewide mandate but still has some local restrictions, drew national attention this week when parents loudly protested at a school board meeting.
Some parents complained that not only are masks not needed on schoolchildren, they actually have a negative impact on their mental health. The disagreements should only last a few more weeks, as the school mask mandate is scheduled to be dropped this fall.
Here in Nevada we hope infection numbers, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline to the point that mask use can be dropped, too. Case numbers have continued to remain low, despite the nearly full reopening of casino tourism in Las Vegas. Elko County saw an increase in hospitalizations earlier this week, rising from one to nine, but the number had dropped to seven at last report.
So, once the masks are finally in the wastebasket, will rural Nevadans feel like life is back to normal?
There will no doubt be more hiccups on the way to a post-COVID world, particularly when it comes to vaccinations and economic factors such as inflation. The good news is that most older Americans are now fully vaccinated, and the chance of another big surge in deaths is much less likely than it was before.
With fewer people falling ill, we look forward to the return of public events in the Elko area. A little recreation can go a long way toward making rural Nevada feel like the relaxed and comfortable place it should be.