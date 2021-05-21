Poll: Free college plan fails with readers

If something is free, does that mean it’s not worth much?
More than 60% of readers who answered this week’s elkodaily.com poll said they do not agree with President Joe Biden’s proposal for residents of the United States to receive two years of free community college.
Nearly one-fourth said free college “could be helpful” while only 15% thought it was a great idea.
Tuition-free community college is considered a centerpiece of Biden’s $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.
“The higher-education component of the American Families Plan carries a $109 billion price tag, which would be funded largely from tax hikes on wealthy Americans,” stated Tribune writer Steve Rosen. “State governments would also be required to share some of the costs, paying $1 for every $3 contributed by the federal government.”
The college plan is even bigger than that, according to the Wall Street Journal. It would help many students cover living expenses as well as college retention programs, “emergency” grants, day care for the children of college students, mental health services and more, for a total price tag of $256 billion.
Students with financial need already have the option of applying for a Federal Pell Grant, which pays up to $6,495 a year toward their education.
The new program would provide tuition-free classes for everyone, regardless of income.
If the proposal sounds familiar, it’s probably because you heard it in 2015 from then-President Barack Obama. Other liberal candidates also brought up the idea during the last election. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, discussed the issue with the Elko Daily when he was campaigning here in December 2019.
“People understand that if their kids are going to make it into the middle class they often need a higher education,” he said. “To my mind what we’ve got to do is make public colleges and universities tuition free – not only colleges but trade schools as well for those young people who want to work with their hands.”
Free college and canceling student debt were significant elements in Sanders’ platform to reduce “wealth and income inequality.”
Unlike Sanders’ plan, Biden’s would cover only community colleges, not universities.
Shortly after Biden was inaugurated, Pew Research Center conducted a poll that said 39% of Republicans support the idea of tuition-free college.
“There’s been growing awareness of the value of some kind of postsecondary education when it comes to earnings and the need of employers to have more skilled and trained workers,” Michelle Miller-Adams of the Upjohn Institute for Employment Research told MarketWatch in April. “It’s those two things that have moved more into the public consciousness along with growing awareness about how unaffordable higher education has become.”
But the proposal is facing resistance in Congress, according to the WSJ. “It could reduce inequality and boost wages of lower-income households, as the White House envisions, or it might shovel more taxpayer money into a system that some academics across the political spectrum say chronically underperforms.”
That’s not an issue in 17 states – including Nevada – which already have programs that make community college virtually free. In 2017, Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval signed into law the Nevada Promise Scholarship, a $3.5 million program that covers costs beyond already-available federal and state financial aid. Sandoval now serves as president of the University of Nevada, Reno.
Higher education has plenty of challenges to deal with, as some institutions faced a drop in enrollment during the pandemic. But community colleges are poised to continue providing the vital education that America’s workforce needs to succeed. We are fortunate that colleges like Elko’s Great Basin team up with employers such as the region’s gold mining companies to provide technical training.
Elko and Nevada seem to be doing an outstanding job of providing educational opportunities to residents regardless of income, without another massive spending plan from the president.