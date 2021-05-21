Poll: Free college plan fails with readers

The new program would provide tuition-free classes for everyone, regardless of income.

If the proposal sounds familiar, it’s probably because you heard it in 2015 from then-President Barack Obama. Other liberal candidates also brought up the idea during the last election. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, discussed the issue with the Elko Daily when he was campaigning here in December 2019.

“People understand that if their kids are going to make it into the middle class they often need a higher education,” he said. “To my mind what we’ve got to do is make public colleges and universities tuition free – not only colleges but trade schools as well for those young people who want to work with their hands.”

Free college and canceling student debt were significant elements in Sanders’ platform to reduce “wealth and income inequality.”

Unlike Sanders’ plan, Biden’s would cover only community colleges, not universities.

Shortly after Biden was inaugurated, Pew Research Center conducted a poll that said 39% of Republicans support the idea of tuition-free college.