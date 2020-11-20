Poll: Half of Elko Daily readers to stick with immediate family this Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is a time when millions of Americans travel to visit family members they may see only once a year. Like everything else that has happened in 2020, this tradition is being turned upside down as soaring infections and deaths from coronavirus spread across much of the country.

Roughly 50% of readers who responded to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com said they would be spending the holiday with immediate family members only. That’s what the CDC suggested in an 11th-hour plea to avoid travel over the holiday.

About 40% percent of Elko Daily readers said they either planned to travel or would be inviting people into their homes. Ten percent said they wouldn’t be celebrating at all.

When AAA released its popular Thanksgiving travel forecast earlier this month, it predicted a 10% drop compared with last year. Most of the reduction was in air travel, with about half the number of people planning to fly.

The insurance company said it would be the largest drop in travel since the Great Recession hit in 2008. This time, however, it is more about health considerations than financial ones for many people.

Those who were planning to travel will likely do so, despite the CDC’s advice. Most people make such plans more than a week in advance.