Poll: Parents, students look forward to reopening of schools

“Schools should determine, in collaboration with state and local health officials to the extent possible, whether and how to implement each of these considerations while adjusting to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community,” stated the CDC website as of this week.

Another factor unrelated to health considerations is that students have been failing to learn much under distance learning. For any student – and particularly for younger children – the first step in learning is for a teacher to have the pupil’s full attention. That is a tall order when your students are at the other end of an internet connection.

“Opening schools for in-person learning as safely and quickly as possible, and keeping them open, is important given the many known and established benefits of in-person learning,” states the CDC.

One consideration that is related to health is the quality of ventilation in school buildings. This is an issue that should have been addressed before the pandemic turned our world upside down. Now it will come at a high cost as districts throughout the country struggle to catch up. Federal funds are enabling long neglected repairs in places like Wells Junior/Senior High School.