Poll: Parents, students look forward to reopening of schools

Elko parents are ready for their children to return to full in-person instruction. Starting Monday, they will be well on their way to getting their wish.
Sixty-eight percent of readers who responded to an elkodaily.com poll last week said students should have gone back to class sooner. Another 27% said they were OK with it, as long as the state’s COVID-19 rules are followed.
Only a handful said more people should be vaccinated first.
All schools throughout the Elko County School District could reopen to in-person instruction beginning next week under the latest directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak.
Students began trickling back in November when the district voted to allow hybrid instruction. Prior to that, schools had been closed since the middle of last March.
Sisolak announced in February that classrooms could jump to 75% occupancy. The social distancing rule was lowered from six feet to three feet. With some shuffling around, Elko County schools should have enough room to stay within the occupancy limit.
Parents and teachers nationwide have been divided over the safety of having children back in class. Vaccination of teachers and increased testing for coronavirus are making them more comfortable.
The topic of safety and the coronavirus has been open to wide speculation, as the Centers for Disease Control continues to waffle on the issue. The agency has posted complicated formulas for schools to consider when making their reopening plans.
“Schools should determine, in collaboration with state and local health officials to the extent possible, whether and how to implement each of these considerations while adjusting to meet the unique needs and circumstances of the local community,” stated the CDC website as of this week.
Another factor unrelated to health considerations is that students have been failing to learn much under distance learning. For any student – and particularly for younger children – the first step in learning is for a teacher to have the pupil’s full attention. That is a tall order when your students are at the other end of an internet connection.
“Opening schools for in-person learning as safely and quickly as possible, and keeping them open, is important given the many known and established benefits of in-person learning,” states the CDC.
One consideration that is related to health is the quality of ventilation in school buildings. This is an issue that should have been addressed before the pandemic turned our world upside down. Now it will come at a high cost as districts throughout the country struggle to catch up. Federal funds are enabling long neglected repairs in places like Wells Junior/Senior High School.
The good news is that virus case numbers have declined dramatically since surging last fall. Elko County currently has fewer than one active case per 500 residents, and only half a dozen people sick enough to be hospitalized.
The CDC says in-person instruction should be prioritized before resuming extracurricular activities such as sports. This week, Nevada resumed high school competitions under strict rules intended to prevent another surge in coronavirus.
While most students will finally be headed back to classrooms and ball fields this spring, fewer teachers might be returning to classrooms next fall. Next week the school board will hear contract buyout requests from more than two dozen employees who are within a year or two of retirement.
The same pattern is likely in other areas, including Nevada’s heavily populated Clark County.
“It’s all about safety,” Marie Neisess, president of the Clark County Education Association, told The Associated Press. “You’re asking educators to possibly put their health on the line, as well as the health of our students.”
Quality teachers will be needed in the months ahead as many students will be struggling to catch up with their studies. With vaccinated teachers and continued safety measure to protect students, Elko County’s education system should have no trouble getting back on track.