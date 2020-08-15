Poll: Parents want to see kids back in school

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Many local parents want their kids back in school this fall, regardless of the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 50% of people who responded to our elkodaily.com poll this week said they would prefer to start the school year with all students back in class. A little over a quarter of the respondents said they wanted to see all instruction take place online.

Instead, Elko County schools will be reopening under a hybrid plan that puts students in classrooms half the week and taking online instruction the other half. That option was favored by only about 13% of respondents.

A New York Times analysis published this week using Harvard Global Health Institute and World Health Organization guidelines said only one school district in Nevada met the criteria for reopening. Mineral County got the green light while Elko and six other counties were on the “not ready” list because of their high test positivity rates.

Like schools throughout the country, Elko County is seeing plenty of division over the return to reading, writing and arithmetic. Teachers are concerned about their own health as well as their students’. While children face relatively few health dangers from contracting the virus, they can spread it from child to child and then to homes where more vulnerable segments of the population live.