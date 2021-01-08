Poll: Readers being patient about getting vaccine

There has been no estimate when Tier 3 might begin. It includes anyone age 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions, the homeless and others.

The final tier will include anyone age 18 or older.

Of those who responded to our elkodaily poll this week, 27% said they expected to get the vaccine sometime in January. Another 36% thought it would be within the next few months.

Only 18% said they would not be getting one, which is about half the number of vaccine skeptics compared with our October poll.

The vaccine rollout has raised more than a few controversies. Earlier this week an Operation Warp Speed official said there were discussions with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about cutting the dosage in half, in order to reach more people sooner. An OWS official told a CBS reporter that a half-dose given to adults up to age 55 would produce an “identical immune response” as a full dose.

The FDA came out the following day with an announcement that the dosage would not be tinkered with.