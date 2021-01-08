Poll: Readers being patient about getting vaccine

More elkodaily.com readers are planning to get a coronavirus vaccination than they were a few months ago, but not many are expecting it to arrive soon.
The vaccination program in the United States has been criticized for getting off to a slow start. According to the Centers for Disease Control, only 2% of the population has received the first dose since the rollout last month. Nevada’s vaccination rate is even lower, at 1.5%.
“The United States is rolling out a two-dose vaccine to everyone in the nation who wants it and at this time only a limited amount is available,” stated a release this week from Nevada Health Response. “Local partners are doing the best they can and deserve a lot of credit for the work being done.”
On the local level, Elko County and Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital are the primary parties responsible for distributing the vaccine. So far, shots have only been available to Tier 1 recipients, which include healthcare workers and first responders. Meanwhile, CVS was reportedly working to vaccinate nursing home residents here and across the West.
Tier 2 vaccinations are expected to begin in Elko sometime in the next couple of weeks or so. “This includes adults aged 75 years or older, as well as teachers, transportation personnel, essential retail workers and other individuals who play a key role in community infrastructure,” stated the county and NNRH.
There has been no estimate when Tier 3 might begin. It includes anyone age 65 or older, people with underlying health conditions, the homeless and others.
The final tier will include anyone age 18 or older.
Of those who responded to our elkodaily poll this week, 27% said they expected to get the vaccine sometime in January. Another 36% thought it would be within the next few months.
Only 18% said they would not be getting one, which is about half the number of vaccine skeptics compared with our October poll.
The vaccine rollout has raised more than a few controversies. Earlier this week an Operation Warp Speed official said there were discussions with Moderna and the Food and Drug Administration about cutting the dosage in half, in order to reach more people sooner. An OWS official told a CBS reporter that a half-dose given to adults up to age 55 would produce an “identical immune response” as a full dose.
The FDA came out the following day with an announcement that the dosage would not be tinkered with.
Another issue has been whether to administer available doses to more people by delaying secondary shots. British health authorities this week decided to stretch out the interval between first and second doses from the original three weeks to three months. They also will allow injections of a different brand of vaccine between the first and second doses.
It looks like the U.S. may be taking a new approach as well. While the Trump administration has been holding back enough vaccine to administer second doses, President-Elect Joe Biden said Friday that he would reverse that policy.
“The president-elect believes we must accelerate distribution of the vaccine while continuing to ensure the Americans who need it most get it as soon as possible,” his spokesman said.
That may be necessary with deaths topping 4,000 in daily COVID deaths, but it goes against the advice of Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom Biden has reportedly asked to stay on as his chief medical adviser. Perhaps Fauci will change his mind, as he has done with other aspects of the pandemic.
Anyone who expected the coronavirus, vaccinations or their political handling to be clarified in 2021 is bound to be disappointed. All we can do is wait for the next announcement from national, state and local health officials – all of whom must work in harmony to get the vaccines from their manufacturers’ bottles into the arms of Americans.
Until then we must be patient. The virus-vaccine horserace is just getting out the gate, and it could be many months before it reaches the home stretch.