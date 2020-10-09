Poll: Readers blame poor land management for wildfires

A majority of Elko Daily readers aren’t buying the mainstream assertion that “climate change” is driving the West’s devastating wildfires.
In a poll conducted this week at elkodaily.com, 74% of respondents selected “poor land management” as the main factor, compared with 19% who chose global warming. About 6% blamed urban sprawl and no one thought the problem was due to inadequate firefighting resources.
With California seeing a record-shattering 4 million acres burned so far this year, the topic has become an issue (though not a huge one) in the presidential race.
“Visiting California this week, President Trump again tried to put the blame on forest management, while his rival, former Vice President Joe Biden pointed to climate change,” National Public Radio recently reported.
“The truth is somewhere in the middle,” they continued.
“California and Oregon in particular are far behind stated goals of treating millions of acres of forests and wild lands through restoration projects, selective thinning of trees and brush and prescribed burning,” reported NPR.
Experts quoted in an article in the San Francisco Examiner this summer agreed. The story was titled “Is climate change worsening California fires, or is it poor forest management? Both, experts say.”
Compare that with this headline from CNBC: “Climate change is fueling wildfires in the West, ravaging local economies.”
“Climate change is causing hotter temperatures and drier soils, early snow melts and long droughts, all of which are prime conditions for out-of-control fires,” they reported.
California governor Gavin Newsom warned that “What we’re experiencing right here is coming to communities all across the United States of America unless we get our act together on climate change.”
It has been known for many decades that rising carbon dioxide levels create a “greenhouse” effect in the atmosphere. Instead of cutting down trees to burn for heat, people started using coal and other energy sources.
According to NASA, “The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.”
The biggest producer of carbon dioxide emissions on the planet is China. The communist country produced more greenhouse gases in 2019 than the next three largest (U.S., India and the Russian Federation) combined.
China is reportedly building more nuclear power plants and renewable energy facilities to reduce its coal consumption. Meanwhile, warmer temperatures mean drier fuel, which is why land management is such an important factor in wildfires.
According to the Center for Climate and Energy Solutions, we can all be safer by:
- Discouraging developments (especially residential) near fire-prone forests through smart zoning rules.
- Increasing the space between structures and nearby trees and brush, and clearing space between neighboring houses.
- Incorporating fire-resistant design features and materials in buildings.
- Increasing resources allocated to firefighting and fire prevention.
- Removing fuels, such as dead trees, from forests that are at risk.
- Developing recovery plans before a fire hits, and implementing plans quickly after a fire to reduce erosion, limit flooding, and minimize habitat damage.
If we put as much effort into the above steps as we do bickering about political issues, the world would be a better place.
