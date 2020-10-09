Poll: Readers blame poor land management for wildfires

Compare that with this headline from CNBC: “Climate change is fueling wildfires in the West, ravaging local economies.”

“Climate change is causing hotter temperatures and drier soils, early snow melts and long droughts, all of which are prime conditions for out-of-control fires,” they reported.

California governor Gavin Newsom warned that “What we’re experiencing right here is coming to communities all across the United States of America unless we get our act together on climate change.”

It has been known for many decades that rising carbon dioxide levels create a “greenhouse” effect in the atmosphere. Instead of cutting down trees to burn for heat, people started using coal and other energy sources.

According to NASA, “The planet’s average surface temperature has risen about 2.05 degrees Fahrenheit since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere.”

The biggest producer of carbon dioxide emissions on the planet is China. The communist country produced more greenhouse gases in 2019 than the next three largest (U.S., India and the Russian Federation) combined.