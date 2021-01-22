Poll: Readers concerned about higher taxes under Biden

On the crime front, Biden has pledged to end mandatory minimum sentences. This is a reversal of actions he took in the 1990s to support them – along with other punitive measures resulting in high incarceration rates for minorities.

Today, Biden has pledged to work for racial justice. But during the primary debates, his now vice president Kamala Harris took him to task for his past relationship with segregationist senators. “You also worked with them to oppose busing. And there was a little girl who was a part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” Harris said. “And that little girl was me.”

Biden’s record also has people wondering what he will do in regard to abortion laws. When his press secretary Jen Psaki was pressed this week to clarify his position on the thorny issue, she responded only that Biden “is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly.”

Another concern expressed by Republicans is the possibility of Biden adding to the number of Supreme Court justices. The only reason for doing that would be to stack the court with liberal justices, after President Trump legitimately shifted the balance to the conservative side with his appointments.