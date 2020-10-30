Poll: Readers don't want social media posts blocked

Should social media giants block or label content that they believe is false or misleading?
More than half of respondents to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com believe they shouldn’t do either one. Fifty-six percent said they should never flag or delete content, while 19% said it was OK to do both. Twenty-six percent said it was OK to flag but not delete posts.
Censorship disputes have been around from the beginning of Man’s ability to disseminate information on a wide scale, but the issue raised its head once again this month after Facebook and Twitter placed restrictions on posts about an article alleging corruption involving former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter.
The CEOs were called before Congress to explain their companies’ actions on this and other information that could be considered unfavorable to a liberal perspective on the news.
A day later, the Trump administration’s top border official, Mark Morgan, said Twitter locked his account and removed a tweet regarding the effectiveness of the border wall, CNN reported.
“The tweet basically read that walls absolutely are an important part of a multi-layer strategy that assist the men and women of CBP to apprehend criminals. That’s what my tweet said. And Twitter took the tweet down,” said the acting commissioner of US Customs and Border Protection.
Americans generally disapprove of censorship, regardless of their political affiliation.
Many books have been banned in the United States over the years, mostly because of what the banners considered to be negative social depictions or sexually immoral content. A few have been suppressed for their political content, such as “The Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, which was widely restricted in libraries during the Red Scare in the 1950s.
Today, viewpoints are being censored on social media because dissemination of false information could sway voters to make bad choices. And today’s audience is more captive than ever. People are glued to their devices, which are much harder to put down or tune out than a book or movie.
At Wednesday’s congressional hearing, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told lawmakers “much of the content people see today is determined by algorithms.” This term, which comes from the name of a 9th-century Islamic mathematician, describes a step-by-step procedure that artificial intelligence uses to evaluate input and come to a conclusion about content.
This artificial logic is used to direct advertising to the people who would most likely be interested in a product or service. It is also being used now to direct news content, as the Elko Daily learned when our Facebook page started upsetting supporters of President Trump by sending them negative stories about him.
An algorithm designed for advertising does not work for news. It’s one thing to be annoyed by laxative ads after doing a Google search for “constipation,” and quite another to be force-fed articles that attack your belief system.
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz cornered Dorsey on the intent behind Twitter’s actions.
“Mr. Dorsey, does Twitter have the ability to influence elections?”
“No,” Dorsey replied.
“You don’t believe Twitter has any ability to influence elections?”
“No, we are one part of a spectrum of communication channels that people have,” Dorsey replied, suggesting they could switch to another outlet if they don’t like what they are reading on Twitter.
This exchange gets to the heart of the issue, which is that social media giants are like big planets exerting their own gravity and capturing huge audiences. There currently isn’t a CNN-Twitter version and FOX-Twitter version to choose from.
Dorsey is correct, however, that people tend to gravitate toward media that support their belief system.
Cruz said he believed Dorsey, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet (Google) CEO Sundar Pichai pose “the single greatest threat to free speech in America, and the greatest threat we have to free and fair elections.”
Fairness comes from presenting both sides of a political argument. That’s something we are seeing very little of today, even in mainstream media. But above all, fairness comes from being willing to listen to both sides of a political argument, and basing decisions on the facts at hand instead of assuming that “my” party is always right.
