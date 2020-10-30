Poll: Readers don't want social media posts blocked

Americans generally disapprove of censorship, regardless of their political affiliation.

Many books have been banned in the United States over the years, mostly because of what the banners considered to be negative social depictions or sexually immoral content. A few have been suppressed for their political content, such as “The Communist Manifesto” by Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels, which was widely restricted in libraries during the Red Scare in the 1950s.

Today, viewpoints are being censored on social media because dissemination of false information could sway voters to make bad choices. And today’s audience is more captive than ever. People are glued to their devices, which are much harder to put down or tune out than a book or movie.

At Wednesday’s congressional hearing, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey told lawmakers “much of the content people see today is determined by algorithms.” This term, which comes from the name of a 9th-century Islamic mathematician, describes a step-by-step procedure that artificial intelligence uses to evaluate input and come to a conclusion about content.

