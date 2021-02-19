Poll: Readers favor keeping death penalty

Proposals in the Nevada Legislature to eliminate the death penalty are not seeing much support in the rural part of the state.

More than half of the readers who responded to this week’s poll at elkodaily.com said it was a bad idea. A total of 56% said the law should be kept as it is, while 36% said keep it for extreme cases only. Eight percent were in favor of eliminating it.

Nevada is one of 30 states with capital punishment, although no one has been executed here since 2006. The last high-profile case involved Scott Dozier, who killed a man at a Las Vegas motel who was trying to buy thousands of dollars’ worth of methamphetamine ingredients from him. Dozier sawed up his body and stuffed parts into a suitcase although the head and arms were never found.

He was sentenced to death in 2007 and asked repeatedly for the execution to be carried out. Instead, he ended up hanging himself in his death-row cell at the state prison in Ely.

Dozier’s execution was delayed as companies that manufactured ingredients for lethal injections began suing over their use following botched executions. States began backing away from capital punishment and the federal government stopped in 2003, but former president Donald Trump resumed federal executions last year.