Poll: Readers oppose gun bill

Elko Daily readers who responded to this week’s poll on a gun control bill proposed in the Nevada Legislature were strongly opposed to it.

Assembly Bill 286 would allow owners of businesses and churches that draw large crowds to ban firearms from their premises. It would also ban the sale or possession of so-called “ghost guns” that avoid regulation.

A total of 85% of respondents at elkodaily.com said the law should not be passed because it violates the Second Amendment. Another 15% said it is OK for some businesses to ban firearms.

Nobody said they might support the bill if it included more exceptions. And zero respondents said they were against owning firearms.

AB 286 and other gun control measures have surfaced in the wake of the horrific 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas, where 60 people at an outdoor concert were killed by a gunman shooting from a high-rise hotel window.

The latest legislation comes at a time when President Biden is seeking an assault weapons ban and national background check law while some states, including Utah, have dropped their concealed weapon permit requirements.

