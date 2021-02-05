Poll: Readers pick favorite cowboy poets

Elko Daily readers have voted Baxter Black their favorite cowboy poet.

In a poll conducted at elkodaily.com last week – which would normally be the week of the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering – 40% of respondents chose Black. Elko’s own Waddie Mitchell came in second at 27% and the musically talented Wylie Gustafson of Montana was third at 13%.

Black, who grew up in Las Cruces, New Mexico, went on to become a veterinarian. His weekly column “On the Edge of Common Sense” highlights dramatic humor from that profession and other ranch-related antics.

Mitchell, who started reciting poetry when he was 10 years old, helped put Cowboy Poetry on the map in the 1980s.

He has been Nevada’s poet laureate and won numerous awards for his talent.

In 1987, Black and Mitchell appeared together on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Their performances were priceless, but the episode can be watched today on Amazon’s Prime Video for $1.99.

Gustafson’s Wild West band entertains audiences with Wylie’s high-jumping antics and some yodeling, which earned him a spot on Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

Learn more about these and other performers in the Best of Cowboy Poetry section at elkodaily.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0