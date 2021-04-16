Poll: Readers split on bill to decriminalize traffic tickets

Any revenue needs to be balanced with the cost of enforcement. The group Americans for Prosperity says that issuing warrants is “a counterproductive and expensive method of coercing people to pay a traffic ticket.” They say the average person arrested in Clark County on a traffic warrant spends almost three days in jail at a cost to taxpayers of over $400 per day.

The revenue from traffic tickets should be enough to cover the costs of enforcement, but balancing the books is not what this law is about. The premise is the same as the one used to argue that people accused of a crime shouldn’t have to pay bail if they are unable to afford it.

“The reality is that most unpaid traffic tickets are a consequence of valid inability to pay or simply a matter of an individual forgetting the date their payment was due,” stated Americans for Prosperity.

Those arguments don’t hold water with a majority of Elko Daily readers. Anyone who can afford to make car payments, buy gas and insurance should be able to pay a $200 speeding ticket if they make the choice to exceed the speed limit.