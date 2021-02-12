Poll: Readers support COVID-restriction fine fund

“Statewide directives will still remain in place to control the spread of COVID-19 — including, but not limited to, mask requirements and social distancing protocols — but decisions about how many people can be in a business at any one time and how large or small public or private gatherings should be will be left up to local governments,” reported The Nevada Independent.

How well this system will work depends in large part on the virus itself. Will case numbers continue to decline as more people get vaccinated, or will new variants of the disease result in even worse outbreaks than we have already endured? If going into a crowded bar without a face mask is a bad idea, neither is it safe to make any assumptions about what the future of life under the coronavirus will bring.

When Joe Biden was running for president he called for mandatory face masks and for “Local authorities to also make it mandatory to buttress their state orders.” Now we are being told by Nevada’s governor that it is safe for local authorities to set their own rules.

Maybe more local control – or at least some communication — would have helped from the beginning. It is a well-known fact of human behavior that people are more likely to follow rules when they are involved in creating them.

