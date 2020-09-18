Poll: Readers want to see more local events

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Special events are coming back, and Elko Daily readers want to see more of them.

It’s been a rough summer for the “City of Festivals” as nearly all large events had to be canceled under coronavirus restrictions. The Silver State Stampede was the only major event in July, and there weren’t any in August. Residents and visitors alike missed the city’s big annual events such as the National Basque Festival, the Elko County Fair and Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival.

Even as COVID-19 restrictions continued, state officials allowed the annual Rides & Rods car show to return to the city park and convention center this month, and a bull riding event was held at the fairgrounds.

When asked if they approved of large events being held again, more than three-quarters of Elko Daily readers were in favor. Only 13% said they were not sure if it was safe yet, while only 3% were against it.

The pandemic was slow to spread to rural Nevada, but when it got to Elko County it took off nearly as rapidly as it did in Las Vegas. Case numbers soared. Hospitalizations and deaths increased as the virus found its way into the city’s skilled nursing facility.