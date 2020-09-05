Poll: Readers weigh in on top political issues

Gun rights have always been a big concern in rural America, and northeastern Nevada is no exception. Firearms are less essential in city environments where they are more apt to be used to commit crimes than they are to hunt for food. Whenever big-city politicians call for more gun control the main result seems to be an increase in gun sales.

The city-rural Second Amendment divide has grown larger in Nevada following legislation aimed at stopping gun violence. Large crowds turned out when Elko County took up the issues of expanded background checks and red-flag laws.

Health care is always a big concern, and it came to the forefront in Elko when Medicare patients reported they were having trouble finding a doctor. We have seen a good response to Elko’s health-care challenges at the state level and hope for continued improvement when it comes to serving rural Nevada’s most vulnerable residents.

While these issues have been in the news for countless political cycles, two new issues have dominated headlines throughout 2020. Of course the coronavirus pandemic has generated the greatest attention, as the highly contagious disease continues to claim lives and disrupt livelihoods.