Poll shows little interest in EVs

If you aren’t in a hurry or going a great distance, driving an electric vehicle can save you lots of money. The cost of charging them is a small fraction of the price of gas. And according to an article in today’s newspaper by local science columnist Gary Hanington, you will significantly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide going into the environment.

As electric vehicles start to become more mainstream in the 21st century, it’s odd to think that they have been around since the 1800s. According to an article at energy.gov, Porsche developed one in 1898. But soon after, Henry Ford began mass-producing gas Model Ts that sold for about one-third of the price, sending electric cars to the back burner.

The technology was revived in the 1970s during the Arab oil embargo, but they continued to be plagued by a relatively low performance-to-cost ratio until the surge in lithium battery production and Tesla’s introduction of a sports car that could travel 200 miles on a charge.

For those who aren’t sure if they would like an electric vehicle or not, there are plenty of hybrid models to choose from. These can provide cost savings for in-town use as well as non-stop driving distances with the gas engine.

Hopefully, these dual-drive vehicles will continue to be available as Biden pushes the country away from fossil fuels and toward an all-electric future. Otherwise, there will be lots of cursing as rural Nevada motorists fail to make it to their destination or return home from a typical out-of-town excursion.

