Poll shows little interest in EVs

Three-quarters of elkodaily.com readers who responded to this week’s poll aren’t planning to purchase an electric vehicle anytime soon.
A total of 15% are considering it and another 10% want to buy one as soon as possible.
While electric vehicles are excellent for in-town driving or short commutes, their limited range and recharging times make it easy to see why few rural Nevadans are excited about them.
The promise of electric-only vehicles took a giant leap forward this month with Ford’s unveiling of the F-150 Lightning. It got a test drive by President Joe Biden, complete with bizarre decals that made him look more like Austin Powers than commander-in-chief.
Although sales are still a year off — and the price is likely to be higher than the estimated $40,000 — this truck has been getting rave reviews.
“Just as sudden as an actual lightning strike, the F-150 Lightning becomes the quickest and most powerful F-150 in the lineup,” wrote Motor Trend. “Ford estimates it can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds.”
That’s fast – really fast – but what about the range?
With extended battery it can go about 300 miles. That might be enough to make it to Reno, but you better plan to walk when you get there or spend the night, as it takes eight to 10 hours for a full recharge. Compare that to five minutes or less at the gas pump.
If you aren’t in a hurry or going a great distance, driving an electric vehicle can save you lots of money. The cost of charging them is a small fraction of the price of gas. And according to an article in today’s newspaper by local science columnist Gary Hanington, you will significantly reduce the amount of carbon dioxide going into the environment.
As electric vehicles start to become more mainstream in the 21st century, it’s odd to think that they have been around since the 1800s. According to an article at energy.gov, Porsche developed one in 1898. But soon after, Henry Ford began mass-producing gas Model Ts that sold for about one-third of the price, sending electric cars to the back burner.
The technology was revived in the 1970s during the Arab oil embargo, but they continued to be plagued by a relatively low performance-to-cost ratio until the surge in lithium battery production and Tesla’s introduction of a sports car that could travel 200 miles on a charge.
For those who aren’t sure if they would like an electric vehicle or not, there are plenty of hybrid models to choose from. These can provide cost savings for in-town use as well as non-stop driving distances with the gas engine.
Hopefully, these dual-drive vehicles will continue to be available as Biden pushes the country away from fossil fuels and toward an all-electric future. Otherwise, there will be lots of cursing as rural Nevada motorists fail to make it to their destination or return home from a typical out-of-town excursion.