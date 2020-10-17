Poll: Two questions, different answers on education

The argument against passage is particularly critical of a new arts auditorium at Elko High School, pointing out that the nearby Elko Convention Center has been providing similar space at a fraction of the cost. “There is no voter oversight or approval of projects funded by this tax on a project basis,” says the argument.

Supporter say without the tax, future construction projects could become cost-prohibitive. Pay-as-you-go has funded $240 million in construction projects, including the recent Liberty Peak Elementary, West Wendover Elementary, and maintenance on older structures districtwide.

Differences of opinion about the tax also came to light in a recent candidate forum sponsored by the Elko Area Chamber’s Government Affairs Committee. In both contested races for open seats on the school board, the incumbents spoke in favor of the tax while the challengers indicated some of the money currently going to school construction should be available to other entities in the county for items such as a recreation center.

On the statewide ballot, Elko Daily poll respondents expressed interest in passing Question No. 1 regarding the Board of Regents. About 30% were in favor of making changes while 26% said they would vote against it.