Poll: Two-thirds of Elko Daily readers are masking up

Hospitalizations in Elko County jumped from five at the end of October to 18 by Nov. 4 and now stand at 14. Deaths have nearly doubled from eight at the start of autumn to 15 as of this week.

Wearing a mask in public would seem to be the courteous thing to do for anyone concerned about our most vulnerable residents. Yet resistance remains high. One out of four people who responded to our poll said they do not believe masks do any good.

Confusion about the efficacy of masks was understandable in the early days of the virus. Early recommendations from public health experts such as the World Health Organization did not include the widespread use of face masks. The fear was that there would not be a big enough supply for health professionals and the public at large.

That advice changed, and Elko County has been recommending face masks for months now. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak even issued a statewide mask mandate at the end of June, although it did not include any enforcement provisions if someone chose not to wear one. The only penalties have been fines against businesses that do not enforce the mandate.