Poll: Use stimulus funds to help businesses

Local governments are receiving nearly $30 million in Covid stimulus funds as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, and they are looking for ways to spend the money.

It’s a big boon for a county and city that has seen minimal economic impact from the pandemic. The worst hit sector was hotel, restaurant and other tourist-dependent businesses.

Perhaps that’s why 44% of respondents to this week’s elkodaily.com poll said they would like to see the money go toward “targeted businesses relief.”

A total of 26% said they would like to see the money spent on infrastructure. Meanwhile, Biden has announced that he would like to spend an even greater amount — more than $2 trillion — under separate legislation targeting infrastructure and other priorities.

A total of 22% of Elko Daily readers thought it should be saved in a rainy-day fund. County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi thinks the money could come in handy “if we ever have an economic hiccup again.”

Whatever happens, Elko residents will be watching and are taking this discussion seriously. Only 9% said it would be nice to “throw a really big party” with the millions coming from the federal government.