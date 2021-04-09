Poll: Use stimulus funds to help businesses

Local governments are receiving nearly $30 million in Covid stimulus funds as part of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act, and they are looking for ways to spend the money.
It’s a big boon for a county and city that has seen minimal economic impact from the pandemic. The worst hit sector was hotel, restaurant and other tourist-dependent businesses.
Perhaps that’s why 44% of respondents to this week’s elkodaily.com poll said they would like to see the money go toward “targeted businesses relief.”
A total of 26% said they would like to see the money spent on infrastructure. Meanwhile, Biden has announced that he would like to spend an even greater amount — more than $2 trillion — under separate legislation targeting infrastructure and other priorities.
A total of 22% of Elko Daily readers thought it should be saved in a rainy-day fund. County Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi thinks the money could come in handy “if we ever have an economic hiccup again.”
Whatever happens, Elko residents will be watching and are taking this discussion seriously. Only 9% said it would be nice to “throw a really big party” with the millions coming from the federal government.
The county has barely finished doling out millions of dollars from the previous CARES Act approved under former President Donald Trump. Commissioners ended up with a surplus of funds from that legislation, and sent $250,000 to the Elko County School District for expenses related to distance/remote learning, school meals, supporting at-risk student populations, mental and physical health, supplemental education, facilities/equipment, and maintaining continuity of core staff and services.
The school district had already received $730,000 in CARES and other funding last year to purchase PPE and cleaning supplies. Funds were also used to expand telehealth counseling services with UNLV, hire staff to support the safety of school buses, and purchase laptops and hotspots for students.
Elko schools have yet to learn how much of the state’s $1 billion they will receive. Complicating budgets is a move by the Legislature to implement a new funding formula for K-12 schools statewide.
County commissioners may consider other possibilities for spending their $10.3 million, including the court system. The county’s judicial department is the only one that lost revenue over the past year, according to Andreozzi. And a third district judge department opened in January, pushing the courthouse beyond its capacity.
Improving broadband was another suggestion. A major project to bring Elko’s technology into the 21st century has already begun with help from Nevada Gold Mines, while several other companies continue to make their own investments.
The City of Elko will see even more money than the county, with $18 million coming directly from the state. In the end, city and county officials may have limited choices of what to do with it.
“The Department of Treasury will be issuing spending guidelines and regulations on what we can spend the money on,” said City Manager Curtis Calder.
The department’s initial announcement said funds could be used to “provide support for a recovery – including through assistance to households, small businesses and nonprofits, aid to impacted industries, and support for essential workers.”
We look forward to following city and county government meetings in the comings weeks and months as officials discuss their priorities and decide how to proceed.