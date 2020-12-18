Poll: We've all been on the other end of these calls

Just when you think it is safe to get back into the holiday spirit, here comes another story about someone getting scammed over their cellphone. Con artists prey on distraction, and there are plenty of distracted people to target this time of year.

A poll conducted this week at elkodaily.com found that everyone who responded has received at least one phone call that they knew or suspected was a scam – and most (90%) said “it happens a lot.”

Indeed, it does. As we were writing this column we received a phone call from an apparent scammer, plus an email from our cable TV provider warning customers about imposters contacting them with threats to cut off service.

Nobody likes to be taken for a sucker, and most of these scams are easy to spot. Still, they get more sophisticated as time goes on and it doesn’t matter how many people hang up on them. The scammer begins by pressing some emotional button that temporarily sidetracks your sense of reason. In order to get their illegitimate “paycheck” they only need that one elderly or gullible person to suffer a momentary lapse and fall for their scheme.