Poll: Why vaccine hesitancy is high in Elko County

Elko County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag behind state and national rates, with only 16% of the population fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.
Maine leads the list of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. at 35%, while Nevada was in the bottom third at 25%, according to the CDC.
The good news is that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have dropped dramatically in the past few months – both here in Elko County and nationwide. Only one or two people have been hospitalized at any time in Elko this month, compared with 15 to 20 over the winter. There have been 10 deaths over the past three months or so, compared with around 30 the prior three months.
Older citizens were the most likely to get very sick or die, and they are now the most vaccinated segment of the population.
COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year, and deaths among Americans 65 and older have declined more than 50% since their peak in January.
“The drop-off in severe cases among Americans 65 and older is especially encouraging because senior citizens have accounted for about 8 out of 10 deaths from the virus since it hit the U.S., where the toll stands at about 570,000,” the Associated Press noted.
The AP cited these statistics as “dramatic evidence the vaccination campaign is working.”
Vaccination rates nationwide are also dropping, however, even as the shots become available to younger people.
Now, the question is whether “vaccine hesitancy” is high enough to pose a threat as states like Nevada fully reopen from the pandemic. About 13% of American adults don’t want a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. “Republicans are the most resistant; nearly 3 in 10 say they don’t want one. The share is greater among rural, Republican men, 35% of whom don’t want to get a vaccine.”
That would explain Elko County’s low participation, as we likely have the highest concentration of Republican men in the country.
So, why are conservative men less likely to roll up their sleeves?
According to a Pew Charitable Trust report, many are concerned about side effects, or they distrust federal health agencies and the government. Others don’t feel threatened by the virus enough to get a shot.
A little more than half of elkodaily.com readers who don’t plan to get vaccinated said they think Covid is not a serious threat to their health. Slightly less than half said they were avoiding a shot because they are afraid of vaccine side-effects. No one said the vaccines were against their religion, or that they were too busy with other things to get one.
Several conservative men interviewed by Pew had similar thoughts. North Dakota Republican state Rep. Rick Becker said he doesn’t plan to be vaccinated because he knows he is healthy and that there is only a small chance that the coronavirus would kill him: “Becker, 56, says he does not have any preexisting health conditions and thinks his choice will not affect others.”
While his decision sounds logical enough, he may be making an assumption that skipping a shot doesn’t matter. Wyoming state Rep. Daniel Zwonitzer, 41, told Pew he took a vaccine “for the safety of others, particularly for the older staff, legislators and volunteers in the Wyoming legislature.”
A vaccinated person is much less likely to catch and spread the disease. And who would want to catch COVID-19, which can lead to long-term loss of taste and smell, fatigue and other problems?
Fear of vaccine side effects is another reason some people are hesitating. The handful of blood clot cases linked to the Johnson & Johnson version caught the attention of many people – particularly women. Clots also have been observed in Europe with the AstraZeneca version. Both versions are traditional types of vaccines, not the new mRNA-designed shots made by Moderna and Pfizer.
The U.S. put a pause on Johnson & Johnson but health officials on Friday recommended its return because the benefits outweigh the risks.
Yes, there is a risk of adverse effects from taking any vaccine. And there is still a chance you will get infected anyway. The experts know this. Their perspective may sound cold and calculating, but such an approach is necessary when it comes to public health.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been a numbers game from the beginning. How likely am I to get infected? What are my chances of dying if I do get infected? Will our hospital be able to hold all of the patients who need treatment?
Now, people are asking if it is in their self-interest to be vaccinated. Public health officials say the answer is definitely yes. We should be thankful that a plentiful supply of the vaccines is available, and that we have the freedom to get one for our own protection and the safety of those around us.