Poll: Why vaccine hesitancy is high in Elko County

Elko County’s COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to lag behind state and national rates, with only 16% of the population fully vaccinated as of Wednesday.

Maine leads the list of fully vaccinated people in the U.S. at 35%, while Nevada was in the bottom third at 25%, according to the CDC.

The good news is that COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have dropped dramatically in the past few months – both here in Elko County and nationwide. Only one or two people have been hospitalized at any time in Elko this month, compared with 15 to 20 over the winter. There have been 10 deaths over the past three months or so, compared with around 30 the prior three months.

Older citizens were the most likely to get very sick or die, and they are now the most vaccinated segment of the population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations among older Americans have plunged more than 70% since the start of the year, and deaths among Americans 65 and older have declined more than 50% since their peak in January.

“The drop-off in severe cases among Americans 65 and older is especially encouraging because senior citizens have accounted for about 8 out of 10 deaths from the virus since it hit the U.S., where the toll stands at about 570,000,” the Associated Press noted.