Poll: Work, health are top local concerns heading into 2021

Nevada continues to have a higher than average number of confirmed cases and a high death rate from the disease. According to the CDC, as of Dec. 31 the case rate per 100,000 people over the past week was 58.6 in Nevada. That’s lower than the 91.9 rate in California, where the virus has been overwhelming hospitals, but Nevada’s death rate per 100,000 people over the past week is 99, compared with 63 in California.

Elko County and the rest of the state saw a huge surge in cases and deaths in December, following an increase in travel and social activity around the Thanksgiving holiday. The number of COVID-related deaths in Elko County was 17 at the beginning of December but had doubled by the end of the month.

Within the next two or three weeks we will see if Christmas travel had a similar impact.

The New Year typically brings to mind resolutions aimed at losing weight or going to the gym more often. This year the main focus for many will be to avoid catching the virus and to stay out of the hospital.

Much uncertainty lies ahead, at least over the first half of 2021. Hopefully, by summer the virus will be under control and lawmakers will be heading home after a session in which they did not damage the mining industry.

Some say that getting back to “normal” will not be possible. Perhaps the new normal will be different from what we are used to, but it should include full in-person instruction in our schools, the ability to dine out with friends free of fear, and the opportunity to take a relaxing vacation.