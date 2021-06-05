The real progressives

President Biden capitulated yet again to political far-left progressives in the Democratic Party when he announced support for a waiver of valuable U.S. Covid vaccine intellectual- property (patent) rights.

A Wall Street Journal editorial described the action as “may be the single worst presidential economic decision since Nixon’s wage-and-price controls.”

The waiver came in response to demands by India and South Africa at a World Trade Organization (WHO) meeting that would force pharmaceutical companies to hand over their Covid vaccine patent rights to manufacturers in low-income countries.

In one blundering decision , Biden destroyed tens of billions of dollars in U.S. intellectual- property value, set a precedent that will reduce investment in pharmaceuticals, and surrendered American competitive advantage in biotech and biologics.

Most significantly, Biden’s action is a massive giveaway to countries like China, Russia and India.

Republicans warn that China will be the primary beneficiary. The Chinese have targeted the biopharmaceutical industry for dominance by 2025 and the Justice Department indicted individuals last year connected to the Chinese government’s attempt to steal U.S. Covid research.