What it means to be 'Nevada Strong' – our partners demonstrate what it means to work together to serve students most in need during these unprecedented times

If someone asked me several months ago what I thought the year 2020 was going to bring, I would have never guessed I’d find myself in the middle of a global pandemic that has impacted every aspect of life as we know it and continues to force us all to look at each day through different and very unfamiliar lens.

Now that the school year is officially over, I’ve had an opportunity to reflect on the last three months and how CIS has responded during Coronavirus. Our response could not have been possible without the strength and commitment of our community network, which enabled us to continue to find innovative ways to meet the needs of our students, including access to adequate nutrition for them and their entire families and mental health services for student.

Together with our partners, we’re continuing to provide our students with essentials so they can focus on more age- and season-appropriate activities like continuing their educational experience even when school is out and engaging in safe summer activities. We strive every day to increase the chances our students can experience happiness and a sense of normalcy in their lives, regardless of economic or social circumstances.