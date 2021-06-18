Juneteenth: Freedom for all

This line did not come to fruition until June 19, 1865 in Galveston Bay, Texas when Union troops arrived and announced to slaves that they had been freed two and a half years ago by a now deceased president, Abraham Lincoln. As you may recall, the 16th President of the United States signed the Emancipation Proclamation that went into effect on January 1, 1863, declaring that blacks enslaved in southern states were now free. The news slowly made its way down south, but the only problem was these slaves were technically not even in the same country as the proclamation was made. The southern portion of the United States was now the Confederate States of America made up of: Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. These states paid no mind to executive orders from Washington, DC. This news would be damaging to the South’s economy as it was what some may call “a one trick pony” depending on “King Cotton” since the birth of the cotton gin, so it makes sense that white southerners were in no rush to tell the enslaved of their new found freedom.