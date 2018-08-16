Editor:
As often happens with celebrities and others in the limelight, we recently heard about a reported overdose for Demi Lovato. While we are not completely sure of her circumstances, we are happy to hear of people who love and support her at this time, surround her. Substance use and/or mental health disorders do not discriminate. These disorders do not care whether you are rich or poor, the color of your skin, smart or not; you never really know what someone else is experiencing behind the mask. Worse yet, in our Facebook world it seems everyone else is happy.
According to the Review Journal (3/8/18), opioid related deaths have decreased slightly but the number of fatal heroin overdoses has tripled since 2010 according to the state. Most people are not as fortunate as Demi Lovato to have the support and accessibility to treatment services needed to recover. If a person has unlimited resources, they usually can get help without a lengthy wait time, but even that does not guarantee they will seek help. Those that don’t have the resources, can wait months for services in the public health care system if they can get in at all.
Individuals with SUD/MH issues live among us, our family members or neighbors, civil servants or executives throughout Nevada. 1 out of 4 people will experience a mental health crisis during their lifetime. Most people do not identify as a person with a SUD/MH issues or in recovery because of the stigma and discrimination that people face. Just look at some of the negative comments regarding Demi Lovato even though her courage has helped shape conversation throughout the country.
We admire and thank Demi for her willingness to share her journey of recovery, both the successes and challenges. She has moved the needle in her honesty and openness about our issues. She has helped to fund treatment centers and produce television shows that highlight behavioral health needs. She has been an advocate for everyone and now we need to advocate for her.
Peer recovery support services are offered at Foundation for Recovery and National Alliance on Mental Illness, Nevada; two community-based organizations helping individuals find or get back into the recovery process. A recurrence of their symptoms is possible, but so is recovery. Empathy and understanding is the key to supporting recovery. Let’s keep the dialogue open and ensure that recovery is possible not just for those with resources but also for the most vulnerable populations in our state. Go to www.naminevada.org or www.forrecovery.org for information or call 211 in Nevada for other resources..
Robin Reedy
Executive Director of National Alliance of Mental Illness/Nevada
Dona Dmitrovic
Executive Director of Foundation for Recovery
