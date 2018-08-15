Editor:
Just reminding you of the Firefighter Challenge coming up this weekend . These people are going to be going through incredible physical challenges wearing their turnouts in the hot Aught sun and they deserve our support , for the job that they are ready and willing to do . There will be Mine safety teams there and possibly other cities firefighters represented . This will take place at the Gold Dust West parking lot starting 5 p.m. Friday Aug. 17 and Saturday at 10 a.m. Aug. 18.
Ben Sadleir
Elko
