Commentary: CRT is rebranded Marxism

Editor:

Jill Richardson’s August 5 guest commentary, “Dial down the school panic on Critical Race Theory” suggests what local schools teach “probably is not actually critical race theory ... [and] almost certainly is not Marxism.” An Elko math instructor recently lamented about revamping his entire curriculum to incorporate critical race theory (CRT).

Jill uses some typical verbal weapons of Marxism: accusation, intimidation and name calling. She refers to “red-baiting ... on Fox News” from “one unhinged guest” regarding “the abolition of private property” and states “you’d be hard pressed to find an American anywhere who actually advocates ‘abolition of private property’.” Guess what? UCLA law professor Cheryl Harris, a critical race theorist, supports suspending private property rights and confiscating land and wealth for racial redistribution! Marxism is anti-individual, anti-American and fear-focused.

CRT disregards the equality that Martin Luther King Jr. advocated in his 1963 “I have a Dream” speech from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C – observing the Emancipation Proclamation President Lincoln made to free slaves. True historians recognize that the United States has had episodes of ugliness. But, we continue to overcome hate and divisions – better than any other nation – ever!