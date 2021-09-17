Editor: Disappointed with plan for downtown corner

Editor:

I read the article on September 16th's front page, describing the proposed advertising corner. It is disappointing that this sort of project might be going up at that busy traffic corner, creating yet another potential distraction, heat island in summer and trash collector all year.

Anyone who has lived in or visited the Eastern cities with commuter train stations has seen this sort of street-side advertising area that is a magnet for graffiti and vandalism.

The most tragic effect, to my eye as well as Catherine Wines', would be the loss of the most glorious of our City's wall murals on Dr. Lipparelli's building. I am pleading with whomever makes the final decision, protect the mural, plant a couple of benches and trees and erect a drinks kiosk that this advertising company can man and maintain. They could put all those innovative ads on the little building, instead.

Truly believe that would create more foot traffic downtown and not contribute to problems from the looky-loos behind the wheel of an automobile.

Terrie Anderson

Elko

