Editor:
The article about the Reese River published in the Elko Daily news on September 14 was a welcome sight that put a smile on my face. The awesome beauty and wildness of the upper Reese should be celebrated. Nevada Department of Wildlife’s steadfast efforts to bring our state fish, the Lahontan cutthroat trout, out of “threatened status” to a healthy Nevada fish species is heroic.
Trout Unlimited and NDOW share the vision to have healthy wild and native fish throughout Nevada waters and ensure quality fishing opportunity. This project is yet another example of good science and relationships between landowners and fisheries managers working together.
Tight Lines Everyone!
Pam Harrington
Trout Unlimited
