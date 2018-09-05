Editor:
We would like to thank all first responders, fire fighters, and volunteers who fought the Owl Creek fire. The work and dedication you have done in keeping our buildings erected are greatly appreciated.
We would also like to thank all our family, friends, and neighbors who came and gave us aid and help in moving cattle, equipment, packing vehicles, fire breaks, and fighting fire. You will always be remembered and appreciated.
Paul and Cynthia Sarman
Pleasant Valley Road
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.