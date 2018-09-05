Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Editor:

We would like to thank all first responders, fire fighters, and volunteers who fought the Owl Creek fire. The work and dedication you have done in keeping our buildings erected are greatly appreciated.

We would also like to thank all our family, friends, and neighbors who came and gave us aid and help in moving cattle, equipment, packing vehicles, fire breaks, and fighting fire. You will always be remembered and appreciated.

Paul and Cynthia Sarman

Pleasant Valley Road

