Editor: Thanks for bringing virtual visit from author

Editor:

The Elko County Reading Council would like to say a big “Thank-You” to the Kinross Bald Mountain Mine and the Elko County School District for their wonderful help in financing author Patricia Newman’s recent virtual visits to students in the school district.

Patricia, author of mostly nonfiction books for children, visited with many students the week of February 28-March 4th. Because of COVID restrictions, Patricia could not come from her home in Sacramento, CA to give in-person presentations at school assemblies, but she was able to present and interact with students via Google Meets, an online platform. Patricia read or described several of her books, gave demonstrations, talked about the research and writing process and answered questions.

The Elko County Reading Council, sponsor of the visit, has been bringing authors to the district students for over 30 years. It’s a wonderful way to promote a love for reading, give students an inside view of the writing and publishing world and encourage them in their own writing/illustrating. Again, thanks to Kinross and ECSD for providing this great experience!

Elko County Reading Council

