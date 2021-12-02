Editor: Thanks for supporting Wilkinson Memorial

Editor:

The Don Wilkinson memorial Golf Tournament was held at Spring Creek Golf Course on Sept. 11, 2021. This fundraising event was a huge success, raising $15,000 to be split between Shop With a Cop and Friends for Life, two local charities.

We would like to thank all who participated in this event as it could not be successful without you. We would also like to thank all of this year's sponsors including these local sponsors: Elko Tool and Fastener, Spring Creek Yacht Club, Accelerated Medical, Mountain Medical Billing Service, DKB Inc., The Star, Global Tranz (Mike Mead), Full Range Physical Therapy, Tom and Susi Ballew, Boss Tanks, McConnell Law Office, Jigg's Lures, Faulstich and Rand Const., Pizza Barn, Pet Club 247, Dos Amigos, Ruby Dome Const., Mudd Hutt, JENNMAR, Elko Federal Credit Union, Darrell and Lyla Tweidt, Muley's Bar and Family Grill, Elko Glass, Cook's Steakhouse and Saloon, Doug Nelson, Spring Creek Golf Course, Spring Creek Assoc., The Buzz, New Image and Elko Realty.

Thanks to Travis, Rick, Erica and crews. Special thanks to Jeff and crew at Gateway RV for their support. We are sorry if we missed listing anyone who supported this event. It is truly wonderful to be a part of a community that comes together like this for over 20 years in support of local charity.

Thank you Elko and Spring Creek area!

Gail and Bob Collyer

Don Wilkinson Memorial

