Elko GOP chairman responds to comments on impeachment

About Thursday’s article “Locals Voice Views,” I, too, have some views. I want to reply to a few comments made by Elko County Democrat Party Chairman Anderson.

He regrets that “it’s become so partisan." My own regret is that, from the start, it has been a partisan attack on a properly elected President, because the Democrats do not like him.

He asserts that Republicans are protecting Trump instead of the Constitution. I say that the Democrat Congress is attacking the Constitution by using “impeachment” to undo an election, and they are clearly infringing on our highly valued principle of separation of powers.

Mr. Anderson says, “We know that he is guilty” and that “they can’t prove he’s not.” There is so much wrong with this statement. I will just say that there is no alleged crime, so what is he guilty of? If there were a specific alleged crime, the burden of proof would be on the accusers, not the accused. We are innocent until proven guilty, not the other way around.

He goes on to say that in the Senate, “he won’t be impeached or removed." I point out that an impeachment is an accusation and the House has already done that. It is up to the Senate, not to impeach, but to try the case.