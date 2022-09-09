Gravel Fondo supported students through Rotary

ELKO -- In June 2022, our generous donors, energetic volunteers, and hardy cyclists supported the second annual Ruby Roubaix (pronounced Roo Bay) Gravel Fondo held by the Rotary Club of Elko Desert Sunrise. Athletes, families, and friends from eight states, including our own, traveled at least one hundred miles from homes outside our community. Many stayed an extra day to enjoy our local cuisine, unique culture, outdoor activities, beautiful scenery, and charming Wild Beautiful Nevada amenities.

The proceeds from the 2022 fundraiser supported $5,820 for travel and fully paid sponsorships for five Elko County High School students to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Awakening (RYLA) held each summer at the Grizzly Creek Ranch located near Portola, California (camp-ryla.org). In addition, we awarded two $1,500 college scholarships for graduating from Elko County High Schools. Finally, we committed a little over $4,000 in funding for community improvement projects in Lamoille, Spring Creek, and Elko. The community improvement funds are matched and multiplied through Rotary grants and generous in-kind donations of materials and labor necessary to complete each project.

Special thanks to our Major Sponsors: Canyon Pipeline, Covert Tax & Accounting Services, ExploreElko.com, The Elko Convention & Visitors Authority, Full Range Physical Therapy, Hammer Nutrition, Kinross Bald Mountain, Nevada Gold Mines, and Ormaza Construction. We received additional support from the following companies: A+ Total Care, Active Sports Medicine, Anacabes Elko General Merchandise, Blach Distributing, Scout Troop 850, Bristlecone Bikes, CB Nutrition, Canyon Construction Company, Carter Engineering, Elko County Sheriff’s Department, Elko Daily Free Press, Elko Motor Company, Everything Elko, Ignite Life Chiropractic, Key Marketing Solutions, Lamoille Movement Experience, Jason & Gina Land, Lone Wolf HVAC-R, Luciano’s, McConnell Law, McMullen McPhee & Company, NV Energy, Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital, Plumbline Mechanical, The PillBox, Pizza Barn, Rema Tip Top, Rubies Sports Bar & Nightclub, Southwest Gas, Spring Creek Association, Sweet Light Photography, Total Eyecare, and Townplace Suites by Marriott.

Over the past two summers, the Ruby Mountain Relay graciously shared the third Saturday in June with our cycling fundraiser. Many of our volunteers have expressed their wish to support both events. To accommodate this, we have decided to reschedule all future Ruby Roubaix Gravel Cycling Fondos to the fourth Saturday each year, beginning on June 24, 2023.

For more information about Ruby Roubaix, visit www.rubyroubaix.com. In addition, we invite you to visit our morning Rotary Club anytime. Details are available at https://portal.clubrunner.ca/6820 or by calling the Elko Desert Sunrise Rotary Club - Fundraising Chair at 775-397-1922.