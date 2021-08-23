Letter: A big shout out to Elko!

Editor:

Thank you so much for being an amazing community. We were traveling cross country in our motor home, heading east, when we lost our drive shaft. Sitting on the side of highway I-80E for 10 hours waiting for a tow truck was a horrific experience.

Fortunately we were able to connect with the Nevada Highway Patrol and they were AWESOME. They found rocks for us so we could let our foot off the brake. They continued to monitor the tow truck arrival as well as stopping back to make sure we were OK throughout the night.

Jerry Swisher from Four Seasons Towing came to our rescue when AAA could not find a tow company to accommodate our vehicle. We were towed to Ironhorse RV Resort. Jerry recommended Robert Deal, from Best Deal Mobile Service, to replace our drive shaft. Robert immediately responded to our call and knew exactly what to do and how to do it. He was AWESOME.

Robert noticed something else wrong and we contacted Chuck Novak from Superior RV Service LLC. and he recommended Smith Power Products. Kevin Hughes, Branch Manager at Smith Power, went over and above to help us. He was AWESOME.