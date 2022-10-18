Letter: A chance to stop the insanity

Editor:

The upcoming midterm elections are so important! Today’s radical Democratic party has orchestrated more damage to America in two years then our worst foreign adversaries could have ever dreamed of accomplishing.

The list is long but includes the most obvious and immediately painful intentional destruction of our energy independence creating hardships on families just to heat their homes and fuel their vehicles.

The destruction of our hard earned sovereignty by failing to finish the border wall and allowing the influx of millions of illegal aliens, cartel operatives and terrorists from all over the world to continue unabated, spreading disease, increasing crime along with thousands of fentanyl deaths, overwhelming cities medical, welfare and police services.

The gross negligence of the unorganized withdrawal from Afghanistan costing 13 American lives and the abandoning and thereby giving $7,000,000,000 of taxpayer purchased military equipment to the enemy.

Raging inflation and the insult to taxpayers by paying off the so called student loans estimated to cost every taxpayer over $2,000.

The misnamed Inflation Reduction Act, which NOT ONE SINGLE REPUBLICAN VOTED FOR costing up to $739,000,000,000 and instead of adding border security may be used to hire up to yet another 86,000 IRS Agents. Lest we forget how President Obama weaponized the IRS against conservative organizations.

This list is just touching on the damage the Democratic party has inflicted on Americans making the midterm elections the most important in our lifetime to stop the insanity.

Frank C. Gardner

Fernley