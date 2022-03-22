Letter: A choice between Democracy and Autocracy

Editor:

Congress is broken and has been for a long time, however as of these last 5 years I’ve never in the past seen such a loathing, seething and outright hate of one another.

Congress behaves like spoiled rich children who lack even the basic sense or respectful conduct toward one another. This is why nothing gets done. This is why voting rights all over America are being totally eliminated or fixed to stop the minority vote of anyone who is not white middle class.

We are a country, if conservative America wins 2022 and 2024 will no longer be a democracy, but rather will be an Autocracy. The misled minions into the many millions if asked to explain Jan. 6th can’t. What they call patriotism is no more than an attack on a country born on the constitution, right to vote, and live as they wish and be as they wish without tyranny.

The un-educated white middle class sectors in America are the conservative base who can only process what they are told and lack the mental consciousness to even read multiple views and research these vastly differing views and understand them. Congressmen use these people like sheep, tell them anything that benefits their party whether right or wrong.

There is a definite right and wrong. Democracy is right. Autocracy is wrong and to those who hold the voices in America had better start explaining to the conservative base the difference! It will be them who in the end when democracy is gone and they have no more freedom or a say in it will suffer the most.

It is a tactic used for thousands of years by tyrannical ruthless people. We are clearly de-evolving in the capacity to be independent, clear-thinking human beings, thank you.

Robert Evans

Spring Creek

