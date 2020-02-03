Letter: A crisis of confidence

Editor:
Only 19% of Americans trust the federal government to do the right thing. Shady foreign entities provide funds and favors for politicians making it easier for them to hide their assets due to lack of disclosure requirements.
They offshore this corruption by using family and close friends who are not required to grant disclosure for such financial gains. Failure to report their adult children and friends who receive a huge payday as the result of a politician’s actions does not violate any law nor does it have to be disclosed.
For a pathway to wealth, this is the ideal conduit between those who have power and those who seek influence and wish to curry favor in high places; such alliances used to be made through advantageous marriages but now the tie that binds is MONEY: it’s called "joint venture."
Family ties are exploited for financial gain. Children of politicians, federal officials, even mayors have accrued financial benefits because of the power they wield, striking alliances with corrupt officials all around the globe. Trade relationships are not the problem; commercial and financial deals are!
You have free articles remaining.
Foreign funds and mysterious anonymous LLC transfers from Swiss bank accounts distributed to the son of the VP Joe Biden, former Secretary of State, John Kerry’s stepson and friends should alert every voter; they are not alone: other powerful families are also so involved.
Government is getting bigger, more profitable, more corrupt. Politicians get paid for doing both something and doing nothing. They are the political mafia. We, the People, must create necessary punishments to change it.
Politicians must be held to such a high standard that their loyalty and obligation is first and foremost dedicated to their country. Otherwise, it is an abuse of power.
Disclosure is imperative and must not be forgotten. Washington counts on the public’s short memory and to forgive and forget. It is in their best interests to enjoy an ill-informed and complacent public who never opens its mouth. If only a handful complain, they are ignored.
Is your voice being heard?
Thelma M. Homer
Elko