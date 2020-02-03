Letter: A crisis of confidence

Editor:

Only 19% of Americans trust the federal government to do the right thing. Shady foreign entities provide funds and favors for politicians making it easier for them to hide their assets due to lack of disclosure requirements.

They offshore this corruption by using family and close friends who are not required to grant disclosure for such financial gains. Failure to report their adult children and friends who receive a huge payday as the result of a politician’s actions does not violate any law nor does it have to be disclosed.

For a pathway to wealth, this is the ideal conduit between those who have power and those who seek influence and wish to curry favor in high places; such alliances used to be made through advantageous marriages but now the tie that binds is MONEY: it’s called "joint venture."

Family ties are exploited for financial gain. Children of politicians, federal officials, even mayors have accrued financial benefits because of the power they wield, striking alliances with corrupt officials all around the globe. Trade relationships are not the problem; commercial and financial deals are!

