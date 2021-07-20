Letter: A house divided

Editor:
You have to be deaf, blind or stupid not to sense that things are not going right in our country. Our government now caters to a multitude of “special interest” groups: from farmers to retirees, lobbyists pave the road to our country’s perdition with requests for subsidies, minimum-wage laws, health and safety controls, money for schools, children’s poverty and on and on.
Politicians who win are the ones who promise the most goodies, a never-ending competition amongst our elitist legislators, so there is no desire to ever reduce our debt or balance a budget. Our weak-kneed politicians just give it a wink and a nod and trust we are none the wiser.
This new bureaucratic order believes they are better equipped than we are to tell us how to run our lives. The indoctrination of our children has been going on for two generations, starting with Wilson, thru Roosevelt’s disastrous New Deal, and then the even worse Great Society programs of Pres. Johnson, and on through the Obama years.
For those of us who object and refuse to submit to their demands of what and who we must be, we are now labeled to be irredeemably sexist, racist, homophobic with a definite need to be retrained, restrained and reprogrammed to accept their new “equity” and diversity; we deserve punishment for defending our religion, our necessary virtues, our traditions and family.
They have turned this country and our world upside down. Once we were free and self-governing but these Progressives want to reshape our Constitution to suit their radical goals, so they lock us down, assist fraudulent elections, socialize our healthcare, erode our 2nd Amendment and if you object, you are shunned, shamed and ostracized.
Is there a light at the end of this tunnel? Hope so! Many states are getting “woke” to these radical extremisms and suing the administration or taking other measures to protect themselves. Saul Alinsky’s book, the Bible for progressive liberals, "Rules for Radicals" is dedicated to Lucifer, the leader of rebellion and turmoil. Let’s hope we can overcome!
Thelma Homer
Elko