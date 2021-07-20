Letter: A house divided

Editor:

You have to be deaf, blind or stupid not to sense that things are not going right in our country. Our government now caters to a multitude of “special interest” groups: from farmers to retirees, lobbyists pave the road to our country’s perdition with requests for subsidies, minimum-wage laws, health and safety controls, money for schools, children’s poverty and on and on.

Politicians who win are the ones who promise the most goodies, a never-ending competition amongst our elitist legislators, so there is no desire to ever reduce our debt or balance a budget. Our weak-kneed politicians just give it a wink and a nod and trust we are none the wiser.

This new bureaucratic order believes they are better equipped than we are to tell us how to run our lives. The indoctrination of our children has been going on for two generations, starting with Wilson, thru Roosevelt’s disastrous New Deal, and then the even worse Great Society programs of Pres. Johnson, and on through the Obama years.