Letter: A Nevada district judge needs to know it all -- Judge Nancy Porter does

Editor:
As a former Salt Lake City Police Officer, former ATF Special Agent, former judicial law clerk to Elko County District Court Judge Nancy Porter, and currently self-employed as Elko’s newest attorney, it is my proud honor to endorse Judge Porter for re-election. As Judge Porter’s law clerk from August 2018 to August 2020, it was my job to draft many of her orders according to her instructions and legal reasoning. I know personally that Judge Porter carefully decides every case assigned to her in accordance with Nevada law.
It is not the job of a judge to decide cases according to her political beliefs, and political affiliations have no place in a race for a judgeship.
Regarding crime and punishment, I would be the first person to tell Elko County voters that Judge Porter gives light sentences and places hardened criminals on probation if this were true. As a law enforcement officer who worked in numerous jurisdictions, I was frequently disappointed by the sentences judges gave to the people I arrested. During my time as Judge Porter’s law clerk, I was frequently surprised by the severity of the sentences she handed down. On multiple occasions I witnessed Judge Porter question, incredulously, the wisdom and legitimacy of plea agreements submitted by the Elko County District Attorney’s Office and the Elko County Public Defender’s Office. It is blatantly false that judges have broad discretion at sentencing.
Note that criminal law matters encompass less than 25% of Judge Porter’s assigned caseload. I was hired by Judge Porter following law school for a one-year term. It took me nearly that long to feel comfortable in my position. When Judge Porter offered me a second year, I jumped at the opportunity because I knew that after a two-year clerkship in her court, I’d be ready to open my own law practice. There is still much more for me to learn, but I’m grateful for the breadth of law Judge Porter taught me. A Nevada district judge needs to know it all.
Angie Portel
Elko
