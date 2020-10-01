Letter: A Nevada district judge needs to know it all -- Judge Nancy Porter does

Note that criminal law matters encompass less than 25% of Judge Porter’s assigned caseload. I was hired by Judge Porter following law school for a one-year term. It took me nearly that long to feel comfortable in my position. When Judge Porter offered me a second year, I jumped at the opportunity because I knew that after a two-year clerkship in her court, I’d be ready to open my own law practice. There is still much more for me to learn, but I’m grateful for the breadth of law Judge Porter taught me. A Nevada district judge needs to know it all.