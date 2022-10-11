Letter: A response to MAGA rally rhetoric

Editor:

After review of the clips from the MAGA Republican rally held Saturday 10/8 in Minden, Nevada, it is clear that we need to retain Catherine Cortez Masto as Nevada’s Senator! The other candidate for Senate represents all the frightening and truly horrifying events heard at the rally.

There were statements of white supremacy, climate change denial, and inaccurate statistics about unemployment rates (now at a 50-year low). Several speakers claimed that Adam Laxalt will help us “take our country back”, while denying the validity of the two impeachments, the 2020 election results, and the national security crimes including the insurrection at the Capitol and the document heist to Mar-a-Lago.

Our former president had the gall to claim how good things were when he was in office -- after he completely botched a response to the pandemic, resulting in half a million deaths. He also bragged about the size of the crowd that he incited to violence on January 6th. “Patriots”? How about “traitors”?

There were assertions from other speakers that the nation can be saved only if the Republicans administer its elections. Fascism (government controlling the people while denying individual rights and the rule of law) is raising its ugly head.

People of Elko County, we need to say NO to Adam Laxalt! He will help us take our country BACKWARD.

Say NO to the lies, to the MAGA party of obstruction, domestic terrorism, and corrupted power. Reject these uninformed and damaging attacks from within -- say NO to the party that Laxalt represents. Vote for Catherine Cortez Masto for U.S. Senate!

Jan Boyer

Spring Creek