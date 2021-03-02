Letter: A thank you to President Trump

Editor:

To President Trump, I just want to say thank you for the last four years!

Thank you for making it cool to be an American again. Thank you for showing us that we don't need to be under China's thumb anymore economically, or any other way. Thank you for one of the strongest economies we've ever experienced in my lifetime.

Thank you for all you have done for the minority communities, and the outstanding decrease in the unemployment rate. Thank you for making it feel good to love our country and to be a proud patriot again.

Thank you for supporting our Nations' flag and the men and women who fought for the freedom that stands behind that flag. Thank you for supporting our nation's law enforcement organizations, and understanding how difficult their job really is.

Thank you for quelling the flood of illegal immigrations, and bringing to justice the thousands of criminals that flood brought us. Thank you for giving corporations a reason to come back to America to make our own products and put Americans back to work.