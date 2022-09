Editor:

In response to the article in the paper about the record number of books being removed from library shelves without real explanations why ...

On May 10, 1933, student groups at universities across Germany carried out a series of book burnings of works that the students and leading Nazi party members associated with an “un-German spirit.”

Beware the "it's best you shouldn't read what WE think you shouldn't read" censorship robots.

Kate Alston

South Fork