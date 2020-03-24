Letter: Addressing surprise medical bills

Addressing surprise medical bills
Editor:
As the President of Veterans In Politics International, I know that when it comes to important legislative compromise solutions, the devil is almost always in the details. That’s no different from what we’re seeing on the surprise medical billing issue being debated in Washington right now.
Congress says they are working on a surprise medical billing solution but recent proposals have unfortunately been a giveaway to insurers who have spent tens of millions lobbying Congress to protect their profits. Sheer lunacy to propose slashing critical funding to these docs and hospitals as they’re putting their own lives at risk to save others.
It’s time for Congress to look at the policy that’s working in a number of states in including New York and Texas – it’s called Independent Dispute Resolution. IDR is working in states because it’s fair. This process pulls patients out of the billing dispute between doctors and insurers.
The House Ways and Means Committee, tasked with figuring out a solution at the national level, has a proposal that takes some important first steps but it still needs improvements. Remember, the details are always key.
A winning proposal needs a meaningful IDR component that protects patients from insurer’s attempts to limit access to care. This is essential. And it also needs to prevent insurance companies from manipulating the IDR process.
The insurance industry is masterful in their ability to find loopholes and they aren’t about to stop pushing for one that gives them the ability to set their own prices, which would be disastrous for doctors and hospitals and ultimately patients. One bill, sponsored by Sen. Bill Cassidy, checks all the important boxes to stop insurers from gaming the system at the expense of patients.
The back and forth in Washington has gone on long enough.
Everyone agrees that a national solution is needed when it comes to surprise medical bills.
Now it’s time for Congress to do the hard work we elect them to do. It’s time to hammer out a solution that takes the best of what’s working at the state level and put patients first.
Steve Sanson
Las Vegas
