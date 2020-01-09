Letter: Addressing the cycle of addiction

Editor:

Thank you for the article on the major problems of arresting and jailing drug addicts. After nearly five years of providing medical care to the incarcerated folks at the Elko County Jail, I have seen first hand the revolving door of the jail. It looks like this (no matter the story of “how it happened”): the addict gets arrested, has that demoralizing photo in the paper, which has numerous untold consequences I’m sure, then he/she goes through a quick detox, and sits in jail for what seemed like a ridiculous amount of time which I never understood, and after the person is appropriately punished they are sent back out to usually fend on their own.

Now is when the person, who is supposedly “clean and sober,” has to try and pick up the pieces. Besides the fact that have probably lost their job, lost any respect they had from loved ones and co-workers, and they owe fines and legal fees. If it was only the things I just mentioned it might be doable. But, in my opinion what really ends up bringing the recently clean addict back is the effects the drug/drugs had on the person's physiology. It is not spoken about often, but I know that the drug use changes how a person feels inside (depression, variable mood changes, and most problematic is anhedonia, the inability the feel pleasure, like he/she did before the drugs skyrocketed their neurohormonal levels).

