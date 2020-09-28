 Skip to main content
Letter: Advice for sign-stealers
Editor:

I have some advice for the person who stole our "Vote for Trump" sign from our front yard.

Your nighttime theft tells us what kind of person you are as well as the party you likely represent. This was obviously an act of desperation and we actually feel sorry for you.

You can steal our sign but you cannot steal our thoughts, intentions or our vote. Let's see how this plays out on the third of November.

Duane Hoem

Elko

